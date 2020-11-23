PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Pima County has become the first county in Arizona to impose a voluntary curfew in an effort to stop the spread of COVID -19.

The curfew goes into effect starting tonight. It will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through the end of December.

The curfew request comes a day after health officials reported the highest single day total of new COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The curfew applies to all Pima County residents, except those who have no fixed address. Under the guidelines of the curfew, residents may leave home to attend work or other essential activities, to obtain food, medical care, medicine or supplies; care for family members; or respond to urgent or emergency situations.

“It is necessary to take this additional step due to the accelerating nature of the pandemic in our community,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. “While we appreciate the efforts of the majority of residents to slow the spread of the virus, a segment of the population continues to participate in social gatherings and resist the use of masks which exacerbates an already critical situation.”

