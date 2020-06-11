When the zoo reopens, you will notice lots of changes, as staffers work to make it a safe experience for everyone. From sanitizing strollers to washing windows, zoo employees are making cleanliness a priority. You'll also see clever animal-related signs posted around the zoo, reminding people to stay 6 feet apart. Signs posted near the hand sanitizer stations remind folks to "clean your paws." Masks are suggested but not required. Outdoor concession stands will be open.

The staff will be managing capacity each day at the zoo to allow for recommended social distancing. The zoo has established an initial attendance cap of 2,500 guests each day. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance for a specific day. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org.

Members also must reserve a specific day in advance to visit. This can also be done online at phoenixzoo.org. Have your membership card ready when reserving your visit online as you will need to enter your “Visual ID” to reserve your member tickets. Zoo members will still need to present their membership card and ID along with their member tickets upon entry at turnstile.

If you have a pre-purchased or complimentary ticket, you MUST contact Guest Services in advance by calling 602-286-3800 to exchange your ticket and reserve a specific day to visit.

Not all the attractions will be open. The following encounters will reopen at a later date: