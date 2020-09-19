PHOENIX/LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready to take a walk on the "wild" side again? The Phoenix Zoo and the Wildlife World Zoo are now both open to the public once again, after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phoenix Zoo decides to close as coronavirus cases rise in Arizona Zoo memberships will be placed on hold and members will not lose any time on their annual commitment.

The Phoenix Zoo reopened this past Monday to members, and Saturday, Sept. 19 to the general public. Families happily returned to see the animals, pet the stingrays, and hop on elephant and camel rides. Some experiences will remain closed at this time, but you can enjoy Stingray Bay, camel rides, the Endangered Species Carousel, and the Safari Cruiser.

Guests wore masks and remained socially distanced at all times. Zoo hours are 7 a.m. to noon through the end of September, and then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning October 1.

Meantime, Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park reopened in its first phase on Sept. 3. The Sky Ride, African Tram, Safari Train, indoor exhibits, petting zoo, giraffe feeding station, and stingray touch tank were all available to guests.

Then Saturday, Sept. 19 brought its second reopening phase, which included the opening of the Aquarium Gift Shop, the Flying Scooter Ride, Exotic Animal Carousel, the Mining Experience, the Congo Cooker Café, and wildlife encounter shows.

The pandemic has been a tough time for the two animal parks. Even though COVID-19 kept the guests away, staffers still had to make sure the animals were well-cared for and that the habitats were maintained.

The Phoenix Zoo tried to bring in some revenue with a drive-thru experience called Cruise the Zoo. The program allowed folks to visit the zoo and see the animals, all from the cool comfort of their own cars.

For more information about the Phoenix Zoo, click HERE.

For more information about the Wildlife World Zoo, click HERE.