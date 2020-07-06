PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Zoo has decided to close as coronavirus cases continue to grow in Arizona.

Arizona now reports 101,441 COVID-19 cases statewide, 1,810 deaths According to AZDHS, there are 3,352 new coronvirus cases reported and one new death. That brings Arizona's totals to 101,441 and 1,801 respectively.

A spokesperson for the zoo released the following statement on Monday night: “The Phoenix Zoo has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 crisis in Arizona. Given the continued rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, and after much deliberation and careful consideration for the well-being of our staff, guests, animals and the community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors once again to foot traffic effective immediately.”

The zoo initially reopened to the public on June 15 where there was an initial attendance capacity of 2,500 guests each day.

Zoo memberships will be placed on hold and members will not lose any time on their annual commitment. For questions about tickets contact 602-914-4333 or visit phoenixzoo.org

There is no word when the zoo will fully reopen but the Cruise the Zoo drive-thru will be held again on Aug. 6 thru Aug. 10.