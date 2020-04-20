PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Jackie Sheely and Adrienne O'Connor grew up in Phoenix and have been friends since high school. Now they both live in California. One night while talking on the phone, the conversation turned to how they were dealing with being quarantined.
"We discussed what it was like for my sister and her kids" said Jackie Sheely, author of the book "What's the THING with QUARANTINE?"
They talked about how difficult it is for kids to process what the coronavirus is and why they have to be quarantined. "And we decided it would be a great creative outlet to write a children's book to explain what it meant to be in quarantine," said Sheely.
Sheely is a corporate attorney and O’Connor is a child life specialist. They used their talents to virtually put the book together. "Jackie sat down and wrote it in one night and it was perfect in the first draft. For me, it took a lot of work on my end on the computer to do all of the illustrations," said O’Connor, the illustrator.
Three weeks later the main character, named "Q," was ready to share his story. It starts with his parents explaining why he can't go to school and has to stay inside. "All the activities they can do inside to stay safe and the importance of staying healthy in order to keep others healthy," said Sheely.
Sheely and O’Connor hope children will be able to identify with "Q," understanding the emotions he is going through in the book while being away from friends and family. "Hopefully other kids see that and know they can go through it as well," said O’Connor.
The book is available on on Amazon. A portion of the proceeds are going to the World Health Organization.