PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A north Phoenix woman opened up a "chat room" in her front window when she became lonely during quarantine after her beloved dog died.
Since our story aired on April 2, people from across the Valley have come to visit. She also has a new best friend.
"I've met my neighbors; I've met people from all over -from Peoria, from Mesa. I'm getting phone calls from everywhere! I'm getting calls from people in New York all the way to Seattle," Rene Pioli said.
Pioli's dog, Squirrel, passed away in late March, and when she felt depression sinking in, she put out a sign that said "Live Chat" on the sidewalk and "Chat Room" in front of her window. She also supplied a chair and cleaning wipes. Just like that, the human connection lifted her spirits.
"When we first started out I thought I was going to be the laughingstock of the neighborhood, but I thought at least I'd get a smile from people when they walk by and that's pretty much all I expected," Pioli laughed. "I can't believe what a difference it has made!"
Pioli was having trouble getting hold of dog rescues in the Valley to find a new companion, but eventually the Wolf Pack Rescue reached out and introduced her to Gracie.
"As of yesterday, she is officially mine," she says.
Gracie is 9 years old and her previous owner passed away. Now, she loves greeting the people who come chat with Pioli .
"At first she was very quiet, of course, the first few days. But now she announces everyone," Pioli said. "She has brightened many other people's lives also, so now we're putting double the love out there. I just want to thank you. You were the first, you are responsible for me obtaining this little beauty so quickly and I love you! Send people our way!"
The owner of Wolf Pack Rescue, Marcella, also dropped by the Live Chat room.
"All of a sudden I get a text yesterday afternoon and she said, 'I have left bleach and toilet paper by your gate to help out the people in your neighborhood,'" Pioli said.
Pioli hopes more people open up Chat Rooms in their neighborhoods so spread compassion and human connection.