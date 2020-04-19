QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rebecca Anich puts on a brave face every night as she risks her life for others.

"I work in the ICU with critical patients, and I just feel like God will protect us, or we will protect ourselves. We have to do this," she said.

+8 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the day, you will find the mother separated from her family. Her new home is an RV given to her by a stranger.

"It is hard to really understand how someone could do something like that, but to them, they said it is small compared to what the nurses are doing right now," said Anich.

She said personal protective equipment is limited at the hospital she works at. After treating her first COVID-19 positive patient, she decided she wouldn't return home. She fears possibly exposing her 6-year-old daughter to the virus.

She turned to the Facebook group "RVs 4 MDs." Just hours after posting in the group, a woman from Phoenix offered her trailer.

"I was in tears as soon as I saw the post. It was kinda hard to believe," said Anich.

The group has connected hundreds of healthcare workers with RVs all across the country.

"People are in tears. They can't believe it. Lots of friendships are being made. Some of them are calling them their new family," said group co-founder Emily Phillips.

For Anich, the RV in her driveway is a safe haven. The kindness of one stranger is a glimmer of hope during dark times.

"With all the tragedies and heartbreak and sadness that I am seeing, it really touched my heart and showed me that something positive is happening here," said Anich.