PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday after the obituary she wrote for her father, who died of COVID-19 complications, was shared widely on social media.

Kristin Urquiza started the hashtag #HonestObit when she wrote her 65-year-old father's obituary. He died at the end of June due to complications from COVID-19. The obituary stated that her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, died because of a lack of leadership and response to the coronavirus.

+3 Family of Maryvale man who died from coronavirus calls for more action from state leaders "My father did not deserve to die alone in a hospital with only a nurse holding his hand."

"My father did not deserve to die alone in a hospital with only a nurse holding his hand. ... We had to have a limited funeral in order to keep people safe," Urquiza said.

After the funeral, Urquiza set up a vigil and "ofrenda" at the Capitol in downtown Phoenix as a way to honor her dad and others who died from coronavirus.

She even wrote a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey, inviting him to her father's funeral and saying that his "terrible leadership" was to blame for her father's death. She says her father trusted officials and that when bars and restaurants reopened in May, he went to a karaoke bar and then became ill with the virus.

Urquiza then got a call to speak about her experience at the Democratic National Convention. Urquiza said in her speech that she believes the country needs a leader who takes the virus seriously and that what her father went through has inspired her to vote for Biden.

Urquiza said after launching her organization Marked by COVID, which shares other stories about those affected by the virus, the Biden campaign reached out to her with condolences. But she says has not heard anything from Ducey or the Trump administration.

"I was contacted immediately by the Biden campaign with their condolences and their well wishes for me," Urquiza said. "It was a heartfelt message and something that I have not seen from the other side of the aisle."

Urquiza grew up in Phoenix but now lives in California.