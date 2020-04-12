PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This Easter Sunday was different for many people, including Ginger Torres. At her Valley home there were eggs, a sewing machine, and masks. Ginger, her three kids, and her mom have been working on them for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My mom wanted to make the masks with them and so that was a way of showing them this is an issue,” Torres said. “This is how we can protect ourselves, and this is how we can show that we care for others.'”

Ginger is a member of the Navajo Nation and was born in Tuba City. When she heard that the hospital where she was born needed personal protection equipment (PPE) it really hit home, so her family began sewing eight hours a day.

“We’ve donated over 300, probably closer to 400 masks now and most of them are made specifically for medical workers and so they have the ties because the medical workers get really sore with the elastic behind the ears,” she said.

The cloth masks come in different shapes and designs. They have gone to a few different agencies on the Navajo Nation, Ginger said, including the Navajo Department of Corrections. Over the weekend, the Navajo Nation was put on a 57-hour curfew that ends Monday morning because it has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Navajo Nation implementing 57 hour curfew, creating checkpoints The number of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation continues to rise. As of Monday afternoon, there are more than 350 cases, with at least 14 deaths.

Ginger says there are unique challenges on the Navajo Nation because some families live in remote areas in multi-generational homes, so it can be harder to social distance and stay away from others. Some also don’t have access to running water, so washing your hands and following CDC guidelines is more difficult.

Ginger wants people to know it’s easy to help from home by making masks and there are people she wants to protect, including the most vulnerable populations.

“The elders are very important to our stories and our history,” Ginger said. “We want to make sure they are properly honored and protected and respected.”

While she is staying home with her family, it makes Ginger feel better knowing that she is making a difference. If you would like to help, Ginger says they are always looking for new fabric. You can reach out to her on her Facebook page.

There is also a GoFundMe Page set up for Navajo and Hopi families, and another for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.