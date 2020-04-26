PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix business is giving people a way to give back to first responders and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. GenuWine Arizona has a new campaign called “Bottles for the Brave.”
At the wine shop you can buy a bottle of wine and leave it on a table for those heroes to enjoy after a long day of work. It’s also an opportunity to support local and Arizona wineries.
“We actually had some family in the Midwest who when this all started they wanted to help,” Lindsey Schoenemann said. “They wanted to support. They wanted to buy some bottles, but obviously we couldn’t ship them to them in Wisconsin so they wanted to donate them. And my husband is actually a firefighter so first responders are close to our hearts.”
The store will also give them a snack pack with some goodies, including cheese and crackers.
“We’ve had a lot of positive responses. The health care workers and first responders are so appreciative and so grateful,” Emily Rieve said.
GenuWine Arizona is open every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you'd like to donate send a message to genuwineaz@gmail.com.