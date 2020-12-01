PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For some people, COVID-19 hurt them financially. They don't have money to hand out this Giving Tuesday. A non-profit collecting toys and clothes for foster kids said it has a different way you can give.
Arizona Helping Hands needs volunteers. The non-profit provides resources for kids in foster care. From picking out toys to wrapping presents, there are several jobs. The non-profit needs about 100 volunteers each week.
Holly True Verret has volunteered at Arizona Helping Hands for four years.
"When I found out these kids don't even have a gift, I can't imagine never having a new pair of shoes, makes me want to cry," said True Verret.
Her heart for service started seven years ago when she took in a homeless 16-year-old.
"We had been through a lot of struggles ourselves, and really, didn't have the room to take in another child, but my husband and I sacrificed and moved out on the couch," said True Verret.
Today, she helps thousands of kids through her volunteer work, even though this pandemic made 2020 tough for her family.
"It's really devastated us," said True Verret. "God's provided. It's like every other family. It's hit hard."
Like many, she may have less cash to buy presents but more time to use her gifts in another way.
"This gives me the most incredible joy," said True Verret.
You can find ways to donate or volunteer at Arizona Helping Hands here.