PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix veterans of any age are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Phoenix VA locations.
According to the Phoenix VA's website, there are four locations
- Main Campus - 650 E Indian School Road in Phoenix, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (located inside the hospital)
- Northwest Clinic - 13985 W. Grand Ave., Suite 105 in Surprise, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (located inside the clinic)
- Southeast Clinic - 3285 S Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (drive-thru)
- Southwest Clinic - 9250 W Thomas Road, Phoenix. Appointments available Saturdays/Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14, March 20/21, March 27/28 and April 3 (drive-thru)
"Veterans are able to get vaccines in the community, as they are covered. However, it’s important that Veterans must get their second dose where they receive the first dose. For instance, if a Veteran gets the first dose at the VA, he or she must receive the second dose at the VA. If a Veteran receives the first dose in the community, he or she must receive the second dose in the community," per Phoenix VA.
Veterans who are enrolled with the Phoenix VA can call 602-604-3915 to schedule an appointment at any of their four locations. You can also get more information here.