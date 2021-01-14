PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four school campuses within the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) have been designated as a vaccination point of distribution (POD) for school employees in the district footprint.

Officials with PXU announced on Thursday that they have partnered with the Maricopa County Public Health Department to provide vaccines to school employees. The on-campus sites will be opening next week.

Vaccine distribution will take place over two days, Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. A registration link will be sent to all school personnel on Friday, January 15.

Vaccination PODs will be at the following four locations:

The PXU Educator PODs will be organized like other public PODs - drive-through vaccinations with prescheduled appointment times. The PODs will also have a walk-up option for employees who do not drive or who need other accommodations.

Each POD is expected to distribute approximately 1,500 vaccines per day, per site, over the two-day period. Exact hours of dispensing have not been released.

School personnel will be asked to sign up for an appointment at the site closest to their school or district of employment, not their home. Notifications will come from employee's school about preassigned locations, officials say.

The vaccine to be utilized at the PXU Educator PODs will be the Moderna vaccine. The school district is working with Safeway, Albertsons, and Fry’s to provide the vaccine.

If you already have an appointment set through another vaccination site, you are asked to keep it.