PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's official. The 2020 summer Olympic games are being pushed back a year due to coronavirus.
Arizona athletes were in the middle of training, expected to make Team USA. That includes 27-year-old Ben Kanute in Phoenix, who had been biking and running miles and miles each week preparing for the triathlon trials, expected to make his second Olympics as an athlete for the United States. He likely still will in 2021, but he said now there has to be a mental and physical shift.
Kanute is no stranger to the podium. He races in triathlons around the world, and four years ago, he represented the USA in the Rio games.
But in the last week, as he's continued to train for Tokyo, he knew his dream of another Olympic opportunity may have to wait a little longer.
“We were all kind of waiting to hear what the official announcement would be,” Kanute said. “It’s difficult for a lot of people to watch it be pushed back, because of all of the blood, sweat and tears that goes into it, but it’s definitely the right call when looking at the health and safety aspect.”
He said it's crushing to those who may not physically or financially be able to wait another year to compete, but he's thankful his body will allow that. For him, it’s now about adjusting his training they had tailored for the summer games.
“We’ve been taking a focus early this year to really ramp up my speed and be ready for the fast Olympic stuff, so now it’s kind of taking a step back,” Kanute said.
He admits it would have been hard to personally pull out of the games had they not postponed, and believes many athletes around the world felt the same.
“It’s good that it was taken out of the athletes' hands and with the IOC, because with something that’s so big like this, it’s hard for athletes, for your life goal and dream that you’ve been working for, that’s a hard position to put athletes in,” Kanute said. “I’m just looking at the positive side and saying that I get a whole other year to be even better than I am right now.”