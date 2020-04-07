PHOENIX (3TV /CBS 5) -- Phoenix City Council unanimously passed a measure limiting the number of passengers on public buses Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be different passenger restrictions based on the type of bus.

Smaller "circulator" buses will be limited to five passengers, 40-foot buses will be limited to ten passengers, and 60-foot buses will be limited to 15 passengers.

Valley Metro limiting public transportation services due to COVID-19 Valley Metro is asking the public to reduce public transit use to necessary trips.

There will be exceptions for people with disabilities, and drivers will be able to use their discretion to not strictly enforce the passenger caps to reduce conflict.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix Public Transportation Department says they are currently working out logistics. Phoenix City Council will be monitoring the impacts of the rider reduction.

Valley Metro bus driver tests positive for coronavirus A Valley Metro bus operator has tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy City Manager Mario Paniagua says the restrictions will likely go into effect next Monday, April 13th. Paniagua says he's advising bus riders plan ahead, since buses that are at capacity will likely not stop for more passengers.

Valley Metro has already enhanced its cleaning regimen on buses to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Currently, they're being fogged with a cleaner once a week, and high-touch areas are being wiped down nightly.