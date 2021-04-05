PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The curtains will soon be opening again for indoor audiences at the Phoenix Theater Company. With staffing back to pre-pandemic numbers, anticipation is mounting to get people back in their seats.
A year ago, the Phoenix Theater Company shut down, forgoing its 101st season. As soon as the theater could, it opened back up as an outdoor venue in November.
“Regardless of what obstacles we have been faced with, we have been creative with the way we have tackled every single problem,” said Luis Terrazas with Phoenix Theater Company.
But now, crews are getting ready to reopen for indoor performances, with the first show in a couple of months.
"It’s great to go to the show and see live theater and all the emotions, and for a few hours go somewhere else," said Jamie Mayrose, a season ticket holder.
Seating isn't expected to be socially distanced. The summer season kicks off with Becoming Dr. Ruth.