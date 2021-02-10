PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns will see double the amount of fans when they hit the hardwood at home next week.

The franchise announced on Wednesday it'll allow 3,000 fans at Phoenix Suns Arena starting on Feb. 16. That's when the Suns host one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns point to its success hosting 1,500 fans earlier this month in two-person and four-person socially distanced "pods" as a reason to increase capacity. The team will be adding more of the same pods to the upper level and the floor seats of the arena.

Fans can also experience the game with a Party Pod. Those are at the private luxury suites and for groups of four to six people. They'll have access to food and beverage packages, one parking pass, a restroom only for the group and a "private shopping experience" for the group. With the pod, the luxury suite will be at 25% capacity. Fans who buy the Party Pod experience will have priority to buy a Party Pod during the playoffs after PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members. Pricing for the Party Pods starts at $300 to $500 per seat.

Ticket sales for the new seating areas, except for the floor seats, will go on sale on Thursday, with PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket members having access at 8 a.m., followed by nonmembers at 4 p.m. The floor seats will go on sale for the season ticket members on Friday at 8 a.m. Presale sign-up is available now at suns.com/tickets for nonmembers with tickets going on sale at noon on Friday. If there are any left, the rest will be up for sale at 3 p.m.

For more information about the Suns' safety protocols, head to Suns.com/COVID.