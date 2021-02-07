PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has been 336 days since the Phoenix Suns last had fans in the arena. Today, that streak is over as 1500 healthcare workers, friends, and family came to see the Suns take on the Celtics. It was a small way of giving back to those who have given so much. "I'm really excited," says a young Suns fan. "I believe in my Phoenix Suns."
And the Suns believe in our local healthcare workers. So free tickets to a game was the least they could do to show their appreciation.
"For us, being able to recognize and honor our healthcare heroes was something that was important to our managing partner Robert Sarver," says Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. "As a matter of fact, it was his idea."
For the Suns, this is more than just a nice act. It's personal. Small forward Cam Johnson's mother is a nurse back home in Pennsylvania.
"They've sacrificed so much, and they've really done a lot to save and heal our country," says Johnson. "We need them. They need to know they're appreciated."
There's no doubt the healthcare workers who were already diehard Suns fans felt the love.
"I am ecstatic," says Eric Johnson, who works at The Healing Phoenix. "I just hope I don't spend too much money on everything here. The team shop is twice the size I hear."
And those like St. Joseph's Hospital worker Alexander Amaya that weren't die-hards, are now well on their way to becoming them.
"It's amazing. It's amazing the community is coming together you know for the better," says Amaya. "For the greater good, for the general population, it's a blessing."
The Suns are back in action tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The general public can attend that game and the rest moving forward.