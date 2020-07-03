PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Antique Sugar in downtown Phoenix is gaining popularity for more than just vintage clothing.
It all started after co-owner Sarah Bingham said she got tired of customers not wearing masks. So she came up with a blunt way to get her message across.
"I want everyone to take a second and pause and think this isn’t about me getting sick, this is about me maybe getting someone else sick that won’t recover," said Bingham.
You will find a sign outside the store that says, "If you choose not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit. We'll be happy to debate the efficacy of masks when this is all over, and you come in to sell your dead grandmother's clothing."
Bingham's message has clearly resonated with many others. She posted the picture of the sign on her Facebook page, and it has now gone viral. But Bingham said not all the reaction has been positive.
"We are getting a lot of blowback from people who think I am being callous or profiting off of dead people. But that's not the point at all," said Bingham.
Instead, she wants people to find compassion and help save lives. "We need to protect these people who have no other defense, there is nothing else they can do," said Bingham.