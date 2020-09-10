[WATCH 3TV NEWS HERE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Phoenix says it still has several millions of dollars in grants to give out to small business owners impacted by COVID-19. The City has also recently expanded the eligibility criteria to include more people.
David and Linh Wang have been serving up desserts like Asian Sponge Cake at their Phoenix business, Asahi Asian bakery, d1990. But when COVID-19 hit during thdeir busiest season, they missed out on a big slice of business. "We missed Easter parties, we missed Mother’s Day, and the big one, graduation,” said David Wang.
A few months ago, the Wangs applied for help through the city of Phoenix’s Business Resiliency grant program for small and micro businesses. “It’s really helpful because during the summertime, business is slow, and utilities went up because it’s so hot,” said Wang.
The Wangs received a $5,000 grant, which they don’t have to pay back as long as they show proof it went back into the business. “They covered the utilities, helped me covered the rent,” said Wang.
Phoenix is also expanding its grant program so that newer businesses are eligible. Now, businesses that have been open for the last 12 months in Phoenix are eligible to apply.
"When we started to open up, we do have one party. But still a lot of customers don’t know we are open,” said Wang.
The parties may be fewer and the gatherings smaller, but the Wangs say, because of the grant, they’ll be okay.
Meanwhile, the City still has $4 million to give out to small and micro businesses. Independent and contract employees are also encouraged to apply.
For more information about the small business grant or to apply, CLICK HERE.