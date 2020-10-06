PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix used more than $209,000 in federal CARES Act funding to construct chain barriers around city right-of-ways between the street and sidewalk where people experiencing homelessness had been living.

There are plans for the city to build more chain barriers in the area west of downtown near Central Arizona Shelter Services. That second phase will cost an additional $100,000 and will also come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

"When this project was undertaken at the start of the pandemic, the decision was made to support Maricopa County's spaced and regulated lots by securing the right-of-ways once they were vacated and cleaned," said Ashley Patton, a spokesperson for the City's Street Transportation Department, referring to the County-operated camping lots being used by the homeless.

While some in the neighborhood say they support the poles and chains, they don't think it's a permanent solution and want the City of Phoenix to get more input from residents and businesses in the future.

"The neighborhood didn't know they were going in until the day they started putting them in," said Bill Morlan, who owns Electric Supply Incorporated near the intersection of Madison Street and 10th Avenue.

Morlan says he doesn't like the way the poles and chains look, though he's been appreciative of the effect they've had, keeping people from camping between the street and sidewalk near his business.

"I hated having to come up and pick up poop because someone had decided to go to the bathroom against my palm tree," Morlan said.

But critics say this is the wrong way to fix the homelessness issue in the area.

"This is not a solution," said community advocate Stacey Champion. "The city, the county, the state, continue to try to put tiny little band-aids on a giant gaping ax wound."

Champion says the money should be used to plant trees in the area or for cooling tents so the homeless can escape the brutal summer heat.

"This is wrong," Champion said.

The expenditure was initially uncovered by graduate landscape architecture students at ASU working on a project on how to beautify the often-overlooked neighborhood.

"A lot of money had been spent to essentially push people away from the street," said Elizabeth Ferguson, an ASU landscape architecture masters student. "Any other solution could have been better, honestly."