PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mask mandate at a special needs school in Phoenix is meant for protection, but masks might not be an option right now for students with sensory issues.
One mom is frustrated because she can't send her child back to school due to this situation.
Penney Highley said her 24-year-old daughter Cameron Freeman isn't able to wear a face mask or shield all day or even put it on herself.
Even in a specialized classroom with just a handful of students, Highley said the school wasn't willing to make small accommodations.
Cameron was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound, but she thrives at school.
"She loves to be out and be around people. She does very well with adults," said Highley.
She's been going to Gompers in Phoenix for a year, attending a special day program for adults with special needs.
After winter break in December, school officials didn't have students come back right away due to high COVID-19 numbers, but recently, Highley discovered they had opened back up.
"Why if the school is open, why is my daughter not back in her program? And then I found out it was because she wouldn't wear a face shield or a mask," Highley said.
Her mom said Cameron struggles with sensory issues.
"She will not wear hats, glasses, or anything like that. It's just a sensory issue," Highley said. "I was told that even if she had a vaccine, she still could not come back if she wore a mask or face shield."
She said the special program Cameron is in is very small where it seems they could make accommodations to socially distance the students if they can't wear a mask.
"Most of the kids are in wheelchairs that are in her room. I think there's probably around five that are in the room and they kind of position them around the table," Highley said.
In a statement, Gompers said when they reopened their program, they did so on a limited basis, and their programs right now can only accommodate 30% capacity with all attending wearing face shields or masks.
Gompers also said they hope to bring back others to attend their program in the coming months but don't have a timeline and added Cameron's mother voluntarily chose to take her out of the program.
"I did take her out of the program after he made it clear she could not go there unless she wore the face shield or mask. Of course, I took her out because I want to put her somewhere else," Highley said. "I was just upset they're taking something away from her she shouldn't have to give up."
Highley said she's now a full-time caregiver for Cameron because of this situation and is looking for other programs that can accommodate Cameron's needs so she can still learn.