PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport now has COVID-19 testing available for travelers at its XpresCheck site.

Airport officials say the site is located within the Drugs & More on level 3 within Terminal 4. It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

However, the clinic will be open during the week of Thanksgiving.

Anyone can walk-in for a test, or it's easy to schedule an appointment in advance at XpresCheck. The visit takes about 20 minutes.

As travelers make their journeys, they want the option of having COVID-19 testing more readily accessible to them as they start or end their trips, airport officials say. "Active COVID-19 testing is a very important piece of the puzzle to bringing back safety and restoring confidence with the traveling public," said ExpressCheck CEO Doug Satzman.

XpresCheck will offer diagnostic tests, anti-body tests and, in the coming weeks, will have rapid tests that give results immediately. The cost for a rapid test is $200 up front. Travelers are able to submit their bill for the rapid test to their health insurance provider for reimbursement.

The PCR and blood antibody tests are available right, but the rapid COVID-19 test wont be available until sometime next month, said Satzman.

Right now, a number of states require a negative COVID-19 test before allowing people to travel there, without having to quarantine. That's why Katrina Graham and Brandon Coleman of Scottsdale came down for a test. They're leaving for Hawaii on Thursday.

"Especially for us, going to Hawaii," said Graham. "If we have a positive result, we can't travel, so it's vital that we get that info before we step foot on the plane."

COVID-19 testing sites will be available at three Arizona airports The governor says he has asked Dr. Cara Christ to work with Phoenix Sky Harbor, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway, and the Tucson International Airport.

Travelers who test positive will be asked not to fly and to go home or back to their hotel. Those who are symptomatic or "extremely" symptomatic may be told to go directly to a hospital.

But what if someone still wants to travel?

"We partner with the CDC to share this information, following HIPAA guidelines," said Satzman. "Then they are able to put them on a 'do not fly' list, which should prevent people from going through security, or boarding an airplane."

The City of Phoenix is using its CARES Act funding to pay the cost of diagnostic and anti-body tests for those who are uninsured.

You can find out more details or schedule an appointment online.