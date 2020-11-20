PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will make COVID-19 testing available for travelers beginning next week with the opening of their XpresCheck’s site.
Airport officials say the site will be located within the Drugs & More located on level 3 within Terminal 4. It will be open Thursdays to Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone can walk-in for a test or it's easy to schedule an appointment in advance at Xprescheck. The visit takes about 20 minutes.
As travelers make their journeys, they want the option of having COVID-19 testing more readily accessible to them as they start or end their trips, airport officials say.