TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Those who run the Valley's animal shelters are also struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic. On Tuesday, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue held a "Cinco de Meow-o" telethon to raise money for the shelter.

The two-hour virtual telethon was held entirely on social media, with Jan D’Atri as host. The event was full of Cinco de Mayo food and drink recipes, musical guests, pets, funny videos (like a pet fashion show) and special guests. Viewers also got to hear heartwarming stories from the shelter’s various adoption and foster programs.

The telethon may be over, but you can still help out. Lost Our Home Pet Rescue says it is in desperate need of dry and canned food for both puppies and kittens as well as older dogs and cats. Also needed? Large dog foster families, and a supply of bleach. And monetary donations will always help.

In a Facetime interview Tuesday, shelter founder Jodie Polanski told our Brandon Lee that the coronavirus has thrown a wrench into everything from volunteer staffing to how they handle adoptions. "Every part of the organization has been impacted by this,"Polanski said. "We have more animals in foster care than we ever had before."

If you can help in any way, you can go online at LostOurHome.org, or call (602) 445-7387 (PETS). You can watch part or all of the telethon on the rescue's Facebook page.

Phoenix animal shelter in urgent need of foster families for pets Lost Our Home Pet Rescue is issuing an urgent call for foster families to take in pets during this crisis.

Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need as a result of the economic downturn in general, and the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis in particular. The shelter is dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises, like eviction, domestic violence, job loss and illness.

Lost Our Home has saved the lives of over 8,200 pets, reunited more than 800 pets with families through its Temporary Care Program. More than 17,000 pets have been fed through the organization's Pet-Food Bank Program. The shelter also has a partnership with the Sojourner Center domestic violence shelter, so that woman escaping domestic violence can keep their pet with them.