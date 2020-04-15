PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This month we are re-visiting a handful of my favorite Local Loves as they pivot in the pandemic.
Anthony Perez of Los Muertos Salsa was a compliance analyst in the mortgage industry for about 15 years. He would take salsa into work for potlucks and other events. His co-workers would always tell him that he should jar it up and sell it. In his head he thought that would never happen.
Anthony decided to enter the Nana's Salsa Challenge and had lots of amazing feedback and lots of people asking where they could buy the salsa. With so many people asking where they could purchase the salsa he decided to give the local farmers markets a try.
In January of 2015, he started at his first farmers market at Phoenix Public Market. For the next year, Anthony added several more markets including Uptown and Anthem Farmers Markets.
With amazing support from his wife and family, Anthony decided to take the leap of faith and quit his job to pursue the salsa business full time. He added lots of farmers markets during the years and has an amazing team of people representing the Los Muertos Salsa Brand.
You can now find the salsa all over Arizona at farmers markets, hotels, cafés and a few mom and pop grocery stores.
Los Muertos Salsa received grand champion at Nana's Salsa Challenge in 2018 and was Best of the Valley for peoples choice in Phoenix Magazine. The salsa is still made in small batches just the way it was made when he first started.
And now, in this pandemic, Anthony is offering delivery several days a week to get his salsa into the hands of their customers while under "stay-at-home" orders. Los Muertos offers a variety of flavors, including seasonal salsas-- but Jaime's favorite is the MILD.
PHONE: 623-692-6743
WEBSITE: losmuertossalsa.com
Instagram account: @los_muertos_salsa
Facebook account: Los Muertos Salsa