After playing just one game on March 7 this season, Phoenix Rising is back to practice. Monday morning, Rising will become the first professional team in Arizona to resume training, though there are several guidelines they'll follow.

The practice will be non-contact and small groups. No more than four players, one athletic trainer and one coach will be allowed on the field at one time, and they all must stay 10 feet apart from each other.

Players will also have their temperatures taken each morning before practice, and will have to answer several questions about how they're feeling. Additionally, players won't share any equipment, such as water bottles.

"Our admin was awesome," says Rising head coach Rick Schantz. "He went out and bought like 25 of those one-gallon water cooler jugs that we all had when we were kids in youth sports. Our players have joked, they said it's really like taking them back to their youth sports days. They have to bring their own shoes and do their own laundry and drink their own water. So I think it's been a huge case of humility."

Making this easier for the club, 18 of the 24 players on the roster live in the same apartment complex, which is typical for the USL. So much of the team has already been in close contact with each other for the last two months.

Monday's practice marks the first step and makes Schantz believe there's light at the end of the tunnel. He's just not sure how long that tunnel is.

"For me, you're hoping that it's six or seven weeks because you don't want to do preseason training for four months," he says. "I mean, that's probably not very good for the body. We would be better off just waiting until we knew we were six weeks out. But you're not really sure. You're not sure if it's going to be 30 days, and we're playing games, or six weeks or two months."