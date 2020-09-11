TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rising welcomed fans back to their game Friday night for the first time since the pandemic began.

The team put COVID-19 safety protocols in place to make it possible, and fans said they felt comfortable and safe with the efforts.

Casino Arizona Field can hold up to 6,200, but the general manager told Arizona's Family they only were allowing 1,000 fans at the game, most of which are season ticket holders.

Everyone had assigned seats and could not gather around the grounds.

Masks had to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking at your seat. Everyone was socially distanced in the stands to spread out. We asked fans if they were concerned about COVID-19 at all, but they said they felt confident about the precautions in place and couldn't contain their excitement to be there.

"It's something to look forward to. Like earlier this wee,k we couldn't wait to get out of the house!" said fan Jacob Zamora.

"Ninety degrees, got the beanie on, but that's what I've got! Gonna get some shopping in tonight and support them," said fan Katie Anderson.

"We're here tonight, we're gonna get it going. We're going to be loud and loud, let's go!! You know?" yelled fan James Bacon.

Unfortunately, there's no dollar beer night, but there is still alcohol at the game, so long as you drink it responsibly at your seat.