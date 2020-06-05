PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just a little over a month from now, professional soccer is slated to be back in the Valley. The USL Championship Board of Governors has voted on a provisional date to return to play on July 11.
"Excitement would be the best way to describe it," Rising Head Coach Rick Schantz said. "The guys have been working hard the past few weeks and when you’re out here in the Arizona heat and on the field running around and training hard, it’s nice to know now we have something to work for."
According to Coach Rick Schantz, the USL has been proactive in making sure the players and staff are safe by training and working out in groups of four. "We’ve kept them safe in their small groups, and we’ve expanded into bigger training areas," Schantz said. "We’re really fortunate in our training facility that we have two fields."
Playing soccer without physical contact does have its setbacks. "Overall it’s been a challenge because you have to find different ways to simulate game-like actions which is really hard and we’re seeing that most teams around the world are going into full team training after some testing protocols so hopefully we’ll get to that pretty soon," Schantz said.
Phoenix Rising also joining in the #blackouttuesday movement, posting to social media for social justice and equality, but that’s nothing new to Rising players.
"I think we have, I want tosay, 12 or 13 different nations represented on our team and it’s one great thing about football in general is among the players and staff, they’re from all over the world." Schantz said. "Racism and social injustice and those kind of topics, most guys see eye to eye because they live in a world where they’re teammates, they have to be brothers."
The league is working with a COVID task force to find the safest way for fans to enjoy the prospective upcoming matches.