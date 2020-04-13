PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local business in Phoenix had to temporarily close its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, but workers are using their creativity to stay afloat.

"This has been a wild ride but we're all just trying to stay positive and creative," said Kenny Barrett, the owner of Phoenix General. "We developed this idea to create a 'Phoenix Hug.' They're care packages that you can send to family, friends. You can send one to yourself. It's a collection of gifts just to tell someone you think is awesome, like, 'I think you're awesome and I'm sorry I can't be with you right now!'"

Phoenix General opened in 2016 near Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue. They recently opened a second location near downtown on Roosevelt and Third Street.

Customers can only shop online for now, but employees are at the downtown location putting together the virtual hug packages and making hand sanitizer. The packages ship for free.

"We're here so if people do live in the area, they can do a drive-by and we'll go bring it out to them," Barrett said.

There are pre-made packages on their website or you can custom make your own.

"That might be geared toward the social distance solo hiker with a water bottle and like a little dog dish, or the self-hug we've been calling it. We have a face mask and some soaps and nail polish," Barrett explained. "It's a strange time where we can't see people. We can't hug them for real in real-time so this is a way to send love to those loved ones without being there and letting them know you're thinking about them."

One customer bought herself a self-hug package and then sent one to her mother who is a nurse at a hospital.

"She's the chief nursing officer for a hospital and she's obviously been having a lot of long days," explained Allison Sipes. "She's obviously been having a lot of really long days so I just thought what better way to show mom that you love her and give someone who actually needs a hug or a little boost and smiles a package."

Sipes sent her mom a candle and incense to help her unwind.

"I got her right in her feelings, when she got it she called me crying," Sipes said. "She had had a really bad day that day, I guess, so it was just serendipitous I guess that the package arrived that day."