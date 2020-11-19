PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is a holiday that typically means family, food, and maybe football.
"I mean, Thanksgiving is about family," said Chris Genung with MATCH Market & Bar in downtown Phoenix. "It's the one time of the year you really do get to see everyone."
But in 2020, everything is different. It may feel lonely for some. As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, many families are scaling back or just staying home. That's why the eatery is catering to those who may be spending Thanksgiving alone.
"We didn't want to discriminate against the single diner versus the group of four," Genung said.
For the first time, the eatery is offering individual Thanksgiving dinner plates for pick up. On the holiday, no big groups will be allowed to dine inside and the maximum number of people allowed in a party is six.
"Between the restaurant, the bar, the lounge, an art gallery," Genung said, "we're going to do some seating in there. We're capping it to a limited number of covers."
MATCH has had to change its business model because of COVID-19. It went from a fine dining restaurant to a place that's easy to pick up something to-go. It's one of many establishments doing what it can to stay afloat.
"It's incredible to see the ability for restaurants to be super innovative," Genung said. "At the same time, scratching for survival."
The Arizona Restaurant Association estimates around 1,000 restaurants have shut down since the start of the pandemic. Steve Chucri, the president, says to-go food has really saved business.
Even with $2 billion lost in sales in Arizona this year, Chucri is hopeful Thanksgiving will be good for Arizona's restaurants and many are all booked up. Ten years ago, most would have been closed on the holiday, but the culinary scene has really changed, he says.
"The reason our dining rooms are filling up is because you have to remember, we're at 50% capacity," Chucri said.
With winter visitors expected to come to town, Chucri says many places will need more space and are taking advantage of expanding outdoors into parking lots, on sidewalks, etc.
MATCH faced significant layoffs and is down to a quarter of its staff. Genung says it will stay nimble as COVID-19 numbers head in the wrong direction.
"As COVID kind of dictates the path, then we're going to make the necessary changes that you need to. We learned that you can't be stuck into a business model or idea," he said.
How can you help Arizona restaurants? Chucri suggests ordering takeout if you don't feel comfortable dining inside or buy gift cards for someone else or to use later.