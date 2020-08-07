PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many restaurants across the country are fighting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business is slowly picking up at the Phoenix City Grille, but the owner, Sheldon Knapp, said he is still losing money every month.

"My biggest concern is if this goes on and on, what this is going to do to the rest of the economy?" said Knapp.

Now restaurant owners across the country are rallying together and bringing their concerns to Washington, D.C. They formed the Independent Restaurant Coalition and are lobbying for Congress to pass a $120 billion bailout for independent restaurants.

"We need the rest of our elected officials to sign on and acknowledge that this industry is in peril and we are going to lose a staggering amount of small businesses," said Danielle Leoni.

Leoni is on the advisory board of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. For her, this fight is personal. She is a chef and the co-owner of Breadfruit and Rum Bar in downtown Phoenix.

"Every day we are trying to figure out how we are going to make it to the next day," said Leoni.

Leoni is keeping her doors closed because she doesn't think it is safe to reopen. She said more relief is vital to keep her passion and industry alive.

"You're giving the money to the people who need it, so we don't lose our businesses. And in the next few months, when this crisis starts to subside, we will have our doors to open to you again," said Leoni.