PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix restaurant group, Upward Projects, is rolling out a new way to pay that's totally contact-less.
Upward Projects, the restaurant group behind Postino, Joyride Tacos, Federal Pizza and Windsor, started working on contact-less options when the coronavirus pandemic hit, making online ordering their baseline. Now, they've ramped up their technology to include completely contact-less payment whether you dine in or take out.
The new technology allows customers to scan a QR code on their receipt that pulls up a program where they enter their payment information. The server never has to touch the guest's credit or debit card. The program is called Up N Go and it's already being used in over 1,000 restaurants around the country. The program keeps the customer's payment information encrypted.
Upward Projects CFO, Anoop Mathew, says in the future, guests will be able to decide just how much contact they want with a server.
"Restaurants are now going to start experimenting with if you come into the restaurant you can start an order from your phone, keep your tab open and pay. Some people like that technology, some people say they come into the restaurant because they want that experience, like 'I want a server to make recommendations'," Mathew said.
This would mean you can just click 'add to cart' to order that dessert or cup of coffee instead flagging down a server.
Mathew says the central Phoenix Postino will be their first location to roll out the new contact-less payment option, but you'll see it at other Upward Projects restaurants soon.