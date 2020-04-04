Phoenix restaurant giving away free food instead of selling it during COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Barrio Cafe in Phoenix is serving the public free food every day after 5 p.m. The head chef decided not to sell her food and beverage and decided to give it away.

"My margaritas to-go in a gallon aren't important right now," said Barrio Cafe owner and chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. "I'm worried about my fellow man, especially the sanity part."

Esparza said the food is prepared by volunteers who passed a clean criteria to be inside of the kitchen. The meals are freshly cooked, along with groceries given to the public. "Giving them groceries, some dignity not having to stand in a soup line or a homeless shelter," said Esparza. "That's what my call is."

Esparza said she tested negative for coronavirus after a February work trip in Europe. Even though she didn't catch it, she knows how the virus that impacted society can take everything from anyone. "I just lost somebody two days ago that committed suicide," said Esparza. "Everything went down. The marriage was on the rocks. The job was gone, and that person for a moment, coupled with alcohol just lost it."

That pain keeps her using her kitchen, not for profit, but the community. "Like a Phoenix, we are going to ascend from the ashes," said Esparza.

Barrio Cafe is accepting donations. Esparza said you can throw cash over her backyard fence. She lives behind Barrio Cafe.