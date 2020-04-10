PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite the challenges of this COVID-19 pandemic, a Valley restaurant owner is serving up a side of generosity, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Chestnut At The Vintage just opened up two months ago near Osborne Road and 44th Street in Phoenix. Like most restaurants, they've been hit hard.

But a good Samaritan, who didn't want to be identified, is giving the small business enough money to prepare 250 meals per day. Those meals are then to be donated to those in need.

Chestnut delivered their first round of meals this week to a non-profit called Hope Women's Center.

+8 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, owner Kirsten Steele is also able to keep her staff employed.

"I think when all this started, people were going out and hoarding, and grabbing toilet paper and paper towels, and all the milk, and the shelves were empty. That’s a very selfish move. This is the most selfless move. They have what they need and they are like, who can we feed? Who can we nourish in this community," said Steele.

"It is really encouraging to see everybody can do something. Everyone can do something to help their neighbor. If you have a little extra of one thing to share that with someone else," said Tammy Abernethy, CEO of HOPE Women’s Center.

While the private donor made this possible, Steele is hoping to reach others in need and is offering a 'buy one, give one' meal option to guests.

The Chestnut at the Vintage is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout. For those who can't leave their home, Steele herself is delivering meals to the Arcadia and downtown Phoenix areas.