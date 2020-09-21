Click/tap here to watch 3TV News at 4
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley research center just got the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start a clinical trial on a drug to treat the coronavirus.
This study is taking a drug that's already been on the market for years to see if it will work to stop coronavirus from progressing to COVID-19. Dr. Joseph Gimbel says he and his team at Arizona Research Center are the only ones in the country cleared for this new phase one clinical trial.
"I've done 1,200 trials and this is the most exciting trial I've ever done because of the potential, how many lives we can actually, potentially save if this drug does what we think it does," Gimbel said.
They're testing a drug called nafamostat. It's been around 30 years in intravenous therapy form treating patients with pancreatitis.
"This drug has been considered safe with minimal side effects in Japan," Gimbel said.
Repurposing an existing drug means there's a proven track record of safety. As for efficacy, Gimbel's team will be testing a new pill form, first on healthy patients here in the Valley, then hopefully on the coronavirus patients within a couple of months to see if works to stop the progression to the more dire symptoms of COVID-19.
"It's blocking the cell, keeping the virus from penetrating the cell," Gimbel said.
The other goal is to keep it affordable so it's dollars per dose, not thousands, like other drugs emerging to fight COVID-19 right now.
"This should be less expensive than any other drug on the market, by a long shot," Gimbel said.
And the long-term applications are pretty promising. Researchers were originally testing nafamostat to help in the opioid crisis. Just as they hope to prove it will block cell receptors from the new coronavirus, they say it should also work to block opiates for patients in recovery. They had to pivot because of the pandemic, but plan to pick that back up again within the next year or so.
"We will be addressing the two major causes for death in Arizona, the opioid crisis, and COVID-19. And if one drug can do that, I mean, that's a game-changer," Gimbel said.
The clinical trial's slated to get underway in the next 10 days and if early results prove it works, Gimbel says it could be fast-tracked to treat patients and slow the spread of this pandemic as early as nine months from now.
