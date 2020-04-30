PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Rescue Mission's annual "Code Red Summer Relief" program is taking on a new importance amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
"A lot of places are closed," said Matthew Hendry, an outreach coordinator with the Phoenix Rescue Mission. "A lot of people shut their doors."
Hendry says services for the Valley's homeless are limited because of the coronavirus.
"It just makes it more difficult. More barriers," said Hendry.
Many people experiencing homelessness are also afraid of going to shelters because they worry they'll contract the virus being around so many people.
But the Phoenix Rescue Mission's "Hope Coach" goes to where the need is, parking alongside streets and at parks to hand out supplies like water, food and hygiene products.
"We do see a lot of people that pass away, a lot of people that are hurt by the heat in our city in the Valley of the Sun," said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for Phoenix Rescue Mission.
The "Code Red Summer Heat Relief" program has run for nearly two decades, going from May until August five days a week. But this year, Phoenix Rescue Mission decided to start the program early because of the extra need caused by the coronavirus.
"The most important part is we still know what services are open," Brown said.
It's all in the hopes that they can change lives, even amid the health crisis.
"So that they'll have hope for the future, so they can begin to dream again, so they can really move towards being all they ever hoped that they would be," Brown said.
The Phoenix Rescue Mission needs volunteers and donations of water and hygiene products. If you'd like to help, you can find more information here.