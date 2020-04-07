PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Social distancing has many of us stretching our minds searching for ways to be entertained. As a result, one Valley puzzle company's business is booming.
“We like to call it heirloom quality puzzles that we manufacture,” said Jeff Campbell, who owns Whimsy Wood Puzzles in Phoenix. The number that they are selling and manufacturing is quickly climbing.
“On a normal day, we would probably ship 3-4 puzzles, somedays maybe we wouldn't get any orders,” said Campbell. “Two weeks ago, it really started to pick up, and yesterday we saw close to 35 orders that came in.”
Those orders came from all over the nation and world, including wholesale orders from Canada and South Africa.
“We probably have 300-400 puzzles ready to go, and we are creating more every day,” said Campbell.
The artwork is primarily licensed or purchased through local artists. The picture is then glued down and left to dry overnight before being laser cut into hundreds of pieces.
Their most challenging puzzle, Campbell says, is a 500-piece geometric puzzle. But with 14 different laser cut designs and many different prints and patterns to choose from, Campbell is confident he has a puzzle for just about everyone.
“One of the neat things about doing this is we are producing something that brings people together while they are secluded in their homes,” said Campbell.
The puzzles are providing a nice challenge and distraction during tough times.