PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and one Valley school is taking it to the next level. A big breakfast in the break room just wasn't going to cut it this year.

With all the staff working from home, the principal of CW Harris Elementary School realized a special road trip to each of their homes Sunday was the only answer!

“My staff is amazing,” said Dr. Guillermo Heredia, the principal of CW Harris. “We have really committed teachers. They go above and beyond for the kids.”

So, Heredia decided to go above and beyond for his teachers. He and his assistant principal decided to visit not just each teacher's home but the entire school staff, to let them know just how much they're appreciated.

They each spent about ten hours crisscrossing the Valley, logging hundreds of miles, taking time to personally recognize each of their 100 staff members.

“It was a huge undertaking, but it was really good,” said Heredia.

The best part was catching them at home for the surprise. And even if they weren't home, the staff was quick to respond to the surprise.

“As we were driving around, she and I were getting text messages saying thank you so much for doing this. They really didn't expect that at all,” said Heredia. “A lot of times we do things for teachers, but this was for everyone.”

And everyone appreciated the gesture.