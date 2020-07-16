PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The postmaster in Phoenix has died of COVID-19, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
Humberto "Junior" Trujillo was a 31-year veteran of the Postal Service.
A statement from USPS says that Phoenix was Trujillo's hometown, and that "he rose through the ranks to eventually lead thousands of Postal employees."
Before his time with USPS, Junior was a masonry foreman who helped build the Phoenix Main Post Office at 4949 E. Van Buren St.
"His is a story of success, going from laying the foundation of a building, to joining the organization that commissioned it and rising through its ranks to become a high-level executive, leading the team at the very Post Office he helped build," continues the USPS statement.
The Postal Service is offering employee assistance services to his family and coworkers.