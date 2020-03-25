PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First responders are continuing to work and keep communities safe.

"I think one of the greatest attributes to what we do is we understand the risk, and we're willing to take it because that's part of the job we decided to put ourselves in," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

The department says it's taking extra measures to protect officers and the community from coronavirus, starting the moment you call 911. Dispatchers will ask questions to screen people for the virus.

"Do you have a fever? Are you experiencing any flu-like symptoms, and have you been in contact with anyone from China, Iran, Italy and other countries listed by CDC," said Fortune.

If you answer yes to those questions, Fortune says dispatch will ask you to wear a mask. Officers will bring masks if you do not have one.

"We actually just received a shipment, so we are well prepared," said Fortune.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a video to Facebook, talking about what police are doing to keep jails safe.

"We're making every attempt to minimize transportation and exposure to the jails," Williams said in the video. "If the situation is violent or dangerous, they will transport as necessary."

"We're not driving away felony crimes," said Fortune. "We're making sure if there's (sic) arrests to be made, we're going to make them, but just to have the heightened sense of discretion is something we're asking our officers."

FAQ: 24 things Arizonans should know about coronavirus There's quite a bit of confusion surrounding the most recent strain of the coronavirus. Here are answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Officers are also told to stay 6 feet away from people when they can.

"We're actually telling our community members, just don't come up to the vehicle of the officers," said Fortune. "Give yourself that distance as well."

Instead of having an officer come to your house, you can also file reports online for stolen property, identity theft and credit card fraud.