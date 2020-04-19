PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During this time of social distancing, we've seen different types of car parades as people celebrate each other. Teachers visiting their students, birthday surprises, weddings. Recently a parade of second graders took to the road in their parents' car to surprise their teacher.
Phoenix police officer, CJ Wren, helped set up the surprise for his wife, Leslie Wren, who has been a teacher at Pinnacle Peak Elementary School for 21 years. Right up to the coronavirus-related school closures.
"This is how you know you make a difference. I was lucky enough to participate in the "love and appreciation parade" in dedication to my wife Leslie Wren by her 2nd grade students and their parents! Not very often I get to surprise her, but this one took her completely off guard!"
Warning: you will need that box of tissues nearby!
"She so wanted to go and hug each of her kiddos and parents for this (which is why she keeps breaking the 6 foot rule), but I could not be more proud of her! New grade level challenge this year, but she didn't let it phase her, she just showed a younger group of kids how much she loves them and wants them to succeed...and when you do that...this is your payoff! Well worth it, I'd say! A well earned honor!"