PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Phoenix confirms that four of its more than 14,000 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
City officials tell us that one of those employees is a police officer who was on vacation, developed symptoms, and has not returned to work for more than two weeks. The City was notified of the positive test this past Monday evening.
There also are two employees in the City’s Aviation Department who tested positive for COVID-19. City officials say both are in public-facing positions and are now following proper city procedures and guidelines from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to remain at home. The employees have not been in city workspaces for several days. One employee has been home since mid-March and the other since last week.
The fourth City of Phoenix employee who contracted COVID-19 was an Aviation employee who died on March 17. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health reported the man's death to the City on March 20.
"The City is working with our health partners at the county, state and federal level to take proactive and preventative measures for our employees and residents during this health emergency," reads a statement from city officials.
The City of Phoenix has a great deal of information about services and resources related to the coronavirus online. To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/newsroom.