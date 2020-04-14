PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From protecting officers in a pandemic to handling some of the most tragic emergency calls, dispatchers are taking on a unique role in public safety. This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week celebrating dispatchers and 911 operators who are now working harder than ever.

At the Phoenix Police Department, communications operators are handling an uptick in 911 calls. They are short-staffed, answering calls about COVID-19 concerns, and employees are still reeling from the death of a police commander.

“You get, like, a relationship over the air with [the officers]. You may never meet them,” says communications operator, James Tapia.

Tapia is the person on the other end of the line telling officers what to expect when they arrive on-scene. He lets them know when backup is on the way.

“We know the officers are walking into a bad situation, and that’s all we get to know,” says Tapia. Tapis is one of more than 200 call-takers who take officer safety personally.

“If they get hurt, it does affect me,” says Tapia.

Part of his job now is making sure officers stay healthy by screening callers for symptoms of COVID-19 before they arrive at a scene. It’s not easy.

“We get to hear the people who are in need the most,” says Tapia. “If it’s a drastic call, we get to hear the screams, the yells, the people that are hurt. I think it is essential that we take control of the call, we get the information we can.”

The Phoenix Police communications division recently suffered a loss to their law enforcement family. When Tapia got home from work on March 29, 2020, he learned Commander Greg Carnicle was killed in the line of duty. Many times over the years, Tapia has communicated with Carnicle over the radio.

“He would say hi to me, say hi to everybody there. Hang out with the supervisors,” says Tapia. “It was just kind of hard.”

Being a dispatcher can be an emotional, even thankless job. James says the way people reached out after Cmdr. Carnicle’s death made all the difference to him.

“Sometimes you get callers on the line that call you names, call officers names. They think the worst of you, but for every one of those calls, we get about five calls from people who really need help,” says Tapia. “It means something when you have the public actually call you and say we’re sorry for your loss.”

The communications center is down about 40 positions. Despite the city’s hiring freeze, Phoenix Police continue to hire officers and dispatchers. Those interested in applying can find more information here.