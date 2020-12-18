PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The head of the Phoenix Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. Police Chief Jeri Williams received the positive results and is experiencing mild systems, the department said. She is working from home during her quarantine. Assistant Chief Patrick Connolly is the designated acting police chief.
Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach previously tested positive for the virus and will return from quarantine next week.
The City of Phoenix follows strict notification protocols when an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19, including notifying close contacts, the department said.