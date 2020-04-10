Phoenix pizza spot displays open-for-business signs thanks to 25th executive order

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pat's Pizza Plus, on 12th Street and Glendale Avenue, is legendary in North Central Phoenix for its New York-style pizza.

"We stopped off because we were coming down 12th Street. And we saw no cars in the parking lot. Saw the sign, and said 'YES, PIZZA!'" said James and Janette Lamson.

They pulled into Pat's because of something new hanging outside. It was a new, temporary sign advertising that the pizzeria was open for business. Coca-Cola created and hung up the new sign for Pat's Pizza owner Jari Sale on Friday.

And you'll be seeing a lot more. Gov. Doug Ducey's 25th executive order, signed just Wednesday, suspends any city or county in the state the ability to restrict or prohibit temporary signage for restaurants.

"Well, it hasn't been easy. It's been very scary," said La Pinata owner Peter Bugarin. He echoes what many restaurants are feeling right now. But he says thanks to his amazing crew and customers, his iconic Mexican restaurant on 7th and Missouri avenues in Phoenix are still rolling out hot chimichangas, tacos, and burritos. And he admits his large, temporary sign helps.

"The sign outside my restaurant was donated by a guy who I do business with -- a lovely guy. He didn't have to do it, but he did. I mean everyone is pulling together," said Bugarin.

Even strip mall landlords are pitching in to help their tenants during the crisis. Large, blue vinyl signs popped up along Glendale Avenue on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bugarin and the La Pinata crew will keep hanging on. "This is our lives. We care about the people that work with us," he said. "They're not employees. They are our friends, our family, our neighbors. They're people we love."