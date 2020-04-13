PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- She has been court side shooting athletes moving at the speed of light. Now a former Valley sports photographer is curbside capturing the memories of when the world stood still.
Normally Sandra Tenuto is photographing weddings packed with hundreds of people, but times have changed.
“There’s so many dynamics of families right now and I want to display that, doing a fun activity with their family in their yard,” Tenuto said.
Tenuto has been going around Phoenix neighborhoods on her bike taking pictures of families doing what we all have been doing, spending time at home, in our yards and with each other.
City and state officials asked Arizonans to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation.
“There has to be a silver lining, there has to be something that you can enjoy,” she said one morning photographing a family in Phoenix's Coronado neighborhood.
So far Tenuto photographed hundreds of families at home, of course with a long lens to help stretch her eyes beyond the six feet of social distance.
“I've had people come out in pajamas, some people have dressed up with their kids, having cocktails, some too many,” she said letting out a laugh.
Belen Konesky said the pandemic has been hard on her young daughter, who like many students, is missing friends and connections from school.
She said this photo session was the perfect distraction for her daughter who is trying to wrap her head around all this.
“It’s fun to have that moment and that spark and also to be able to look back at those pictures and remember that it wasn’t all doom and gloom,” Konesky said.
Tenuto hopes these pictures go beyond these families social media pages, a way, she said, to mark a time in history when we all came together while the world was told to stay apart.
“Hopefully a museum in town will pick it up and put a picture of every family up, 300 families, so people can look at and see something beautiful that came out of this.”
