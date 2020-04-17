Phoenix pharmacy takes extra measures to prevent coronavirus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Like most businesses, a Phoenix pharmacy made adjustments to keep customers and staff healthy.

"It's incredibly strange and different, but it's working out," said Greg Roller, who owns Fairmont Pharmacy.

Customers are no longer allowed inside the pharmacy. They wait in line, six feet apart, in an area labeling the distance.

When you talk to pharmacy staff there's a barrier in case anyone coughs or sneezes.

"I feel like I'm really serving the community more, and that I'm more purposeful," said Roller. "It's changed a lot of what we do, what we've tried working with our customers more closely."

Roller says staff can bring prescriptions to your car if you don't want to wait in line, or you can have the medication delivered to your house.

"We're trying to get them to pay ahead for their prescriptions," said Roller. "They don't have the cash transaction and have to wait, so everything can just be handed to them."

Workers wear masks and gloves, along with also trying to social distance from each other.

"I'm concerned for them, but they've been troopers there," said Roller. "They really are. They really are pulling through for us. I'm on their cases all day about keeping their distance, washing their hands after every cash transaction, spraying down their gloves with alcohol."

Roller has owned the pharmacy for ten years, and he's never seen anything like this pandemic. Yet, he's been able to keep it running while keeping everyone safe.