PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix pharmacy is offering free COVID-19 testing to those who have pre-registered and meet the CDC's guidelines.
Metier Pharmacy is offering free curbside tests that are self-administered to pre-screened patients.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If individuals have a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell, they should consider testing. Updated CDC guidelines now recommend testing for people with and without symptoms under certain conditions.
Metier Pharmacy is providing curbside testing options from the safety of a patient’s car. The test is self-administered by the patient with a nasal swab and once the sample kit is sealed, Health Mart staff submit the package to the lab for processing. Results are ready in three to five business days.
“We need widespread coronavirus testing now. We all want life to return to normal and one way to help is more COVID-19 testing. We’re proud to serve our community in these efforts to fight this virus,” said Nancy Lyons, chief pharmacist for Health Mart. “Our fearless pharmacists and healthcare heroes are here for you through the coronavirus pandemic.”
Patients must make an appointment at www.metierpharmacy.com to be pre-screened for the test.
Metier Pharmacy is located at 4214 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.