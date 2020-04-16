PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Current stay-at-home orders are creating a powder keg of stressors. That means domestic abusers can take advantage and isolate their victims.

"There's this notion or thought out there that the shelters are closed, but the shelters aren't closed. They're open, and there are resources to help people," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Phoenix police recommend that anyone who needs help with a potentially dangerous situation at home, to reach out to the Family Advocacy Center at 602-534-2120 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Help is also a 911 text away.

"So perhaps your suspect is in a room with you. He's next to me, or he or she. And if you can't pick up the phone, and make that phone call, you might be able to get a text to 911 or text to a family member who could then contact 911," said Williams.

Abuse comes in different forms.

"Mental abuse is real. That emotional abuse is real. We'd rather you call us and give you resources to not suffer alone," said Williams.

Losing a job and the instability of the times may have people feeling even more trapped.

"Let us work through the process of helping you get out of that scenario and situation because we do want to save lives," said Williams.

No one deserves to be abused and anyone can be a victim.

"If you are a victim of domestic violence or domestic abuse or sexual abuse for that matter, we want you to reach out to us. I call it the 'no-judgment zone.' We're here to protect our victims, and we're here to protect our community. And it doesn't matter who you are, what you look like," said Williams.

There are more resources on the Phoenix Police Department's website.